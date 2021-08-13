In Netflix’s Clickbait, Adrian Grenier plays Nick Brewer, a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die”. Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn’t know existed.

The eight-episode limited series, shot in Melbourne, is produced by Matchbox Pictures and Tony Ayres Productions (TAP) together with Heyday Television.

Tony Ayres is creator, showrunner, and executive producer, with Christian White co-creator, co-producer, and writer. Brad Anderson (The Sinner) is lead director, while Joanna Werner and Tom Hoffie produce.

David Heyman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Harry Potter, Gravity) is a NWEP through his production company, Heyday Television. Tom Winchester is executive producer for Heyday Television.

Clickbait premieres on Netflix August 25.