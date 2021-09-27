The staff, volunteers, and animals at the Animal Welfare League of South Australia are the subjects of a new docuseries commissioned by Nine.

To be shot in 4K, For The Love Of Pets will follow those who devote their lives to the animals in their care, from vets performing life-changing surgeries to the re-homing team working to care for and re-home more than 4,000 pets per year, and the compassionate team, who manage the pet memorial and cremation services.

The eight-part series, filming now, is executive produced by Context Media’s Peter Jenetsky and Tim Clucas, alongside series producer Kym Slaby.

Omnicom Media Group subsidiary, OMnet Australia, has provided production financing.

The AWL is on board as a key production partner, with the series being filmed on location at its Animal Care Centre.

AWL CEO Julie Bellamy said the series would shine a light on the work of the not-for-profit organisation in the community.

The AWL Animal Care Centre.

“We hope that this incredible opportunity to show our work will highlight the heartfelt bonds between owners and their pets, raise awareness of the value of pets in our community, and, most importantly, help more pets find loving homes,” she said.

Escapade Media will handle international distribution and sales, with the show already pre-sold to New Zealand’s TVNZ.

Escalade Media managing director Natalie Lawley said the company looked forward to confirming more deals for the series shortly.

“For The Love Of Pets provides the international audience with a prime-time series with unique differences that provide a fresh look at this genre of pet programming,” she said.

“Escapade has pre-sold the series to TVNZ in New Zealand and is discussing the series with clients across the globe”

Jenetsky said it was a privilege to go behind the scenes of the AWL to tell the stories of the “talented and deeply committed” team of staff and volunteers.

“Television audiences here in Australia and around the world will be touched and inspired by the deeds of the people in this organisation who strive every day to give every single animal that comes into AWL’s care the best shot at finding a happy and fulfilling life with new adopting pet parents,” he said.

For The Love Of Pets will air on Nine in 2022.