Countryman follows a 10,000km journey where Indigenous and immigrant Australian stories converge. The documentary took two years to produce, was shot with a campervan, drone, and a smartphone during COVID, covering a solo odyssey around Northern Australia and the subsequent chain of events that it triggered.

Directed and produced by Peter Pecotić, and co-produced by Joseph Williams, the film will screen as part of the Croatian Film Festival at the Riverside Theatre on November 21, accompanied by a Q&A with the filmmakers. A preview screening will be held at the Riverside Theatre on November 17.