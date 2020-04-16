Deadline for submissions to ADG Awards extended

After postponing the Australian Directors’ Guild Awards from May 11 to September, the ADG is extending the deadline for submissions.

The guild will now accept submissions for works that screened up to March 31, which means, for example, that films which premiered at the Sundance and Berlin International Film Festivals will be eligible.

Submissions are open until May 8 with nominations to be announced on June 30. The ADG plans to hold the Awards ceremony on either September 28 or 29, subject to venue availability and the lifting of social distancing restrictions.

“It goes without saying that the COVID-19 situation is extremely challenging for directors and for the wider screen industry,” says ADG executive director Diana Burnett.

“By extending the submission deadline, our directors have a greater opportunity to share and be celebrated for their work. As we have to wait until later in the year to host the Awards, this extended deadline just makes sense.”

There will be 21 categories this year, including the new category Best Direction in a Short Animation Film.

The ADG secured a new sponsor this year in Panavision, with prizes for two awards: a $5,000 camera package for Best Direction in a Short Film and a $10,000 camera package for Best Direction in a Feature Film made for less than $1 million.

