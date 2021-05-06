Disney+ has announced its first Australian production in six-part documentary series Shipwreck Hunters Australia, from VAM Media and Terra Australis Productions.

To be produced in association with Barking Mad Productions, the series will follow a team of divers, underwater filmmakers and maritime archaeologists as they explore Western Australia’s vast coastline, often referred to as the ‘Treasure Coast’, the resting place for an estimated 1,600 shipwrecks.

With filming underway, the series promises to be a dive into “one of the planet’s most spectacular ocean environments”, showcasing discoveries and looking to solve some shipwreck mysteries.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia will be directed and produced by Brendan Hutchens (Drawn to Water) of VAM Media, teaming up with the professional divers and underwater filmmakers from Terra Australis.

Katherine Barrett (Aussie Gold Hunters) is the series producer and executive producer Steve Bibb. Screen Australia has provided principal production investment, in association with Screenwest and the Western Australian Screen Fund (WASF).

The Western Australian Museum has also supported the production.

Hutchens said: I’m incredibly excited to be working with a unique team of highly skilled divers, master mariners, ocean filmmakers and maritime archaeologists to share these captivating West Australian-based stories with the world. And what a platform to be sharing it on!

“We’re over the moon to be bringing Shipwreck Hunters Australia to Disney+. We’re grateful for the support from our production funding partners and for the hard work of our brilliant production team. Teaming up with the Western Australian Museum brings another level of expertise to these expeditions which will be action packed and full of adventure. It’s going to be epic.”

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, SVP and managing director The Walt Disney Company ANZ said: “We are incredibly excited at Disney to announce our first local production for Disney+. Shipwreck Hunters Australia brings to life epic shipwreck discoveries from an intrepid ocean adventure team. We know our Disney+ audience will be wowed by some of the most fearless shipwreck hunters in the world, all filmed on our stunning Australian doorstep.”

Shipwreck Hunters Australia will be available on Disney+ worldwide.