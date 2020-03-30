Disney to release Pixar’s ‘Onward’ on digital platforms

‘Onward.’

Disney and Pixar’s Onward, which was due to launch in cinemas on March 26, will be available to buy on digital platforms on April 3 for $19.99, followed by the April 24 premiere on Disney+.

So continues the fall-out from the closure of Australia’s cinemas, which has since seen Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears and a raft of Warner Bros. titles get expedited sell-through release.

The Invisible Man, Emma and Bloodshot are taking the Premium VoD route on April 1 within weeks of their theatrical premieres.

Earlier this month Disney decided to make Frozen 2 available three months ahead of schedule on Disney+ in Australia from March 17.

Directed by Dan Scanlon, Onward follows elves Ian Lightfoot (voiced by Tom Holland) and his big brother Barley (Chris Pratt), who live with their mother Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and stepfather Colt (Mel Rodriguez),a Centaur who works as a local cop.

Their father died of cancer before Ian was born but on his 16th birthday he is given a present left by his dad: a staff and phoenix gem, which might enable the boys to bring him back to life for just 24 hours.

The adventure-comedy had preview screenings here the weekend before cinemas went dark. The Pixar production has under-performed elsewhere, taking $62 million in the US and $103 million globally before COVID-19 closed cinemas. Disney released the title on-demand in the US and it premieres there on Disney+ on April 3.

In a statement Scanlon and producer Kori Rae said: “While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.”

