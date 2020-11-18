Rose Byrne, Krew Boylan, Bobby Cannavale and Daniel Webber will lead the ensemble cast of musical dramedy Seriously Red, written by Boylan and directed by Gracie Otto.

Currently shooting in the Northern Rivers, the film follows Red (Boylan), a vivacious and hilarious red-headed woman grappling with high expectations and low self-esteem.

Red trades her job in real estate to take up a new career as a Dolly Parton impersonator, and falls into a new world of tribute artists, including a romance with a Kenny Rogers impersonator.

The film will feature the Parton discography as well as a soundtrack of iconic musical artists and re-recordings.

More detail on the cast is expected shortly.

Seriously Red is the first feature under the Dollhouse Pictures banner, a collective founded by Byrne, Otto, Boylan, Shannon Murphy and Jessica Carrera. It has been on the slate since its launch in 2015. At one stage, Kate Woods was attached to direct.

Carrera produces with Robyn Kershaw for Robyn Kershaw Productions, while Byrne and Danny Nozell are the EPs.

Roadshow Films will distribute in ANZ, while Arclight Films is handling to worldwide rights.