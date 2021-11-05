Nominations for this year’s Australian Directors’ Guild (ADG) Awards are shared amongst the likes of Wayne Blair, Shannon Murphy, Daniel Nettheim, Tennika Smith, and Jonathan Brough, who have all scored two nods each.

Murphy is one of two women included in the category for Best Direction in a Feature Film for Babyteeth, joining Unjoo Moon (I Am Woman) in a field that also includes Seth Larney (2067), Maziar Lahooti (Below), and Robert Connolly (The Dry).

She also gets the nod for Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Series episode for Killing Eve (Series 3, Episode 5), where she will compete against fellow double nominee Nettheim, who features for Halifax: Retribution (Series 1 Episode 7), and is also up for Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Miniseries Episode for Line of Duty (Series 6 Episode 1).

Blair is up for Best Direction in a Feature Documentary with co-director Nel Minchin for Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra, alongside Catherine Dwyer (Brazen Hussies), Christopher Amos (Hating Peter Tatchell), Matthew Walker (I’m Wanita), and Kriv Stenders (Slim & I), while also vying for Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Series episode for Mystery Road (Series 2 Episode 4).

The other nominees for Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Series are Jocelyn Moorhouse for Wakefield (Series 1 Episode 8), Nash Edgerton for Mr Inbetween, Series 3 Episode 1, and Gracie Otto for Bump (Series 1 Episode 6).

Also well represented in the television categories is Smith, who has been recognised for Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Serial episode for episodes of Neighbours and The Heights; and Brough, who has two entries in the Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Comedy Program episode with Rosehaven and Aftertaste.

‘I Am Woman’.

Winners across 20 categories will be announced at a gala luncheon ceremony on Friday, December 3 at the Actor’s Centre in Leichhardt, Sydney.

ADG executive director Alaric McAusland said the nominees reflected the breadth and depth of Australian directorial talent.

“The ADG Awards received a record number of nominations this year from our members – up 50 per cent on the previous year,” he said.

Tickets to the awards ceremony will be available next week.

The full list of nominees are:

Best Direction in a Feature Film (Budget $1M or over)

Seth Larney – 2067

Shannon Murphy – Babyteeth

Maziar Lahooti – Below

Robert Connolly – The Dry

Unjoo Moon – I Am Woman

Glendyn Ivin – Penguin Bloom

Best Direction in a Feature Film (Budget under $1M)

Serhat Caradee – A Lion Returns

David O’Donnell – Under My Skin

Thomas Wilson – White The Greenhouse

Catherine Hill – Some Happy Day

Michael Bentham – Disclosure

Best Direction in a Short Film

Cloudy Rhodes – Beautiful They

Jordan Giusti – Grevillea

Lucy Knox – Hot Mother

Alisha Hnatjuk – Jean

Jasmin Tarasin – The Story of Lee Ping

Best Direction in a Student Film

Mariella S. Solano – Alba

Stephanie Begg – Echo Pines

Andréas Giannopoulos – Friends of Mine

Marko Cvijanovic – Kafana

Jenny Hicks – The Stranger

Best Direction in a Documentary Feature

Catherine Dwyer – Brazen Hussies

Wayne Blair & Nel Minchin – Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra

Christopher Amos – Hating Peter Tatchell

Matthew Walker – I’m Wanita

Kriv Stenders – Slim & I

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Documentary Series Episode or Documentary One-Off (TV one-hour)

Laurence Billiet – Freeman

Laura Henkel – Laura’s Choice

Cian O’Clery – Love on the Spectrum

Nial Fulton – Revelation

Tosca Looby – See What You Made Me Do

Best Direction in a Documentary Short Subject (Under 45 mins)

Rachel Lane – Faithfully Me

Derek Ho – Forgiveness Day

Jaina Kalifa and Amelia Paxman – Lost Contact

Sophie Raymond – Recorder Queen

AP Pobjoy – Why Did She Have to Tell the World?

Best Direction in a Movie Made for TV or SVOD

Christiaan Van Vuuren – A Sunburnt Christmas

Chrys Phillips – Madison and the Happiness Jar

Rosie Lourde – Romance on the Menu

Best Direction in a Children’s TV or SVOD Drama Program Episode

Richard Jeffery – Bluey – Sleepytime

Peter Andrikidis – The New Legends of Monkey

Hayley MacFarlane – Dive Club

Darren Ashton – Hardball – Staties!

Guy Edmonds – Hardball – You’re A Star

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Series episode

Shannon Murphy – Killing Eve, Series 3 Episode 5

Jocelyn Moorhouse – Wakefield, Series 1 Episode 8

Nash Edgerton – Mr Inbetween, Series 3 Episode 1

Daniel Nettheim – Halifax: Retribution, Series 1 Episode 7

Wayne Blair – Mystery Road, Series 2 Episode 4

Gracie Otto –Bump, Series 1 Episode 6

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Drama Serial episode

David Gould – Home and Away – E7591

Scott Major – Neighbours – E8573

Tenika Smith – Neighbours – E8490

Tenika Smith – The Heights – S2 E24

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Miniseries Episode

Daniel Nettheim – Line of Duty – S6 E1

Natalie Bailey – Run– E5

Kate Woods – The Good Lord Bird – E6

Claire McCarthy – The Luminaries – E2

Natalie Bailey – The Unusual Suspects – E3

Best Direction in a TV or SVOD Comedy Program episode

Jonathan Brough – Aftertaste S1 E1

Max Miller – Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun – S1 E1

Helena Brooks – Drunk History: Australia – S1 E3

Jonathan Brough – Rosehaven – S4 E1

Jessie Oldfield and Adam Murfet – Why Are You Like This? – E3

Shaun Wilson – The Young Offenders – S3 E3

Best Direction in a Web/Online Comedy Series Episode

Megan Riakos – Deadhouse Dark – E2

Libby Butler – Loving Captivity – E5

Logan Mucha – Scattered – E33

Stevie Cruz-Martin – The Tailings – S1 E5

Hannah Lehmann – Two Sides – S2 E8

Best Direction in a Web/Online Drama Series Episode

Henry Stone – A Life in Questions: Wisdom School with Aaron Chen

Joelene Crnogorac – All the Way to the Top – E1

Grace Feng Fang Juan – Girl, Interpreted

Joshua Longhurst – Ding Dong I’m Gay – S1 E6

Nick Kozakis – Earners

Jenna Owen & Vic Zerbst – The War on 2020

Best Direction in an Animation Project

Alexs Stadermann – 100% Wolf

Jacquie Trowell – 100% Wolf: Legend of the Moonstone – S1 E22

Jake Duczynski – Cooked

David Webster – Kangaroo Beach

Sarah Harper – LEGO: Monkie Kid – S2 E10

Pablo de la Torre – SPACE NOVA – S1 E7

Best Direction in Commercial Content

Jemma Cotter – Respectful Intimate Relationships

Gemma Lee – Live Liberated

Matisse Ruby – Love and Transfiguration

Toby Morris – Space: A Skate Odyssey

Stef Smith – Shower Talk with Celeste Barber

Best Direction in a Commercial Advertisement

Michael Spiccia – Aware Super: Brand 90′

Sanjay De Silva – Flybuys: Give a Flybuys

Sanjay De Silva – Google: Helping You Help Others

Michael Spiccia – Hyundai Santa Fe: Little Angels

Tim Bullock – Toyota Highlander: Heroes

Best Direction in a Music Video

Riley Blakeway – ‘Gold Chains’ by Genesis Owusu

Chloe de Brito – ‘Keep It Up’ by Sonny Grin

Mick Soiza – ‘Miracles’ by Jarryd James

James Chappell – ‘Supermarket Riots’ by LUPA J

Sanjay De Silva – ‘Times Up’ by Sampa The Great

Best Direction in an Interactive or Immersive Title

Samantha Lang – Boumiera (Brown Lake)

Aaron Wilson – IOPU

Zoe Pepper – Sun Runners

Matthew Sleeth – The First Cut Is the Deepest