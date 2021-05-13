In an idyllic coastal town, the disappearance of a young woman triggers a devastating chain of events which lay bare dark and hidden secrets.

Stan’s eight-part mystery drama Eden will premiere on the service June 11, with all episodes dropping at once.

The Every Cloud Productions/Balloon Entertainment series boasts a cast that includes BeBe Bettencourt, Sophie Wilde, Keiynan Lonsdale, Cody Fern, Christopher James Baker, Samuel Johnson, Rachael Blake, Leeanna Walsman, Simon Lyndon and Maggie Kirkpatrick.

Created by Fiona Eagger and Deb Cox together with Skins creator Bryan Elsley, Eden is produced by Fiona McConaghy and directed by John Curran, Mirrah Foulkes and Peter Andrikidis. All eight episodes of the series are shot by award-winning cinematographer Geoffrey Hall.

Eden also boasts an all female writing team, led by head writer Vanessa Gazy, alongside Jess Brittain, Anya Beyersdorf, Clare Sladden and Penelope Chai.



Major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW. Financed with support from all3media International who is the global distribution partner.