Anonymous Content has announced a new sci-fi series based on Sophia Banks’ short film Proxy, starring Emma Booth (The Gloaming).

Set in the near future, at a time when electronic mass surveillance and a social credit system have entirely crippled personal freedom across the world, Proxy explores how psychological ‘surrogates’, titled Proxies, have now become the only reasonable option for anyone who can’t risk losing their wealth and liberty for undesirable behavior.

The serialised drama was created and will be written by Halil Ozsan (What Would Diplo Do?) and Dominick Joseph Luna, who also wrote the short film that Banks directed during 2020.

Booth also starred in the original short, which played at more than 20 festivals, including Los Angeles Short Films Festival, London Sci-Fi Film Festival, and the Detroit Shetown Film Festival, where it won Best in Fest.

Banks, whose debut feature Black Site recently shot on the Gold Coast with Jason Clarke, Jai Courtney, and Michelle Monaghan, will co-executive produce for Banks Films alongside Kim Hodgert and Kami Putnam-Heist for Anonymous Content, while David O’Donnell of Banks Films is co-producing.

AC Studios will serve as the studio on the project.

The company’s previous credits include True Detective, Mr. Robot, Schitt’s Creek, Dickinson, Home Before Dark, and Defending Jacob.