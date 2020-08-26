Emma Hough Hobbs wins $35,000 Hanlon Larsen Screen Fellowship

Emma Hough Hobbs.

Emma Hough Hobbs has won the inaugural $35,000 Hanlon Larsen Screen Fellowship, which will provide her support to produce her experimental film project, Film On Film (working title).

Envisioned as a three to six minute doc-animation hybrid, Film on Film will explore the compelling charm of celluloid, and how to spot when a film has been shot with the “good stuff”. It will be shot on Kodak stock and the animation will then be captured frame by frame on Kodak film itself. The short will pair soundbites from experts and film-centric directors, like Hirokazu Kore-eda, Sean Baker and Sophia Coppola, with handcrafted 2D animation, to create an odeto the medium against the backdrop of 35mm’s contemporary renaissance.

Hough Hobbs was presented the fellowship yesterday at the Screen Makers Conference. The emerging designer, animator and filmmaker has credits in the art department on shows such as Upright and The Hunting, and was awarded young inspirational filmmaker at the 2018 Fleurieu Film Festival. As an animator, she has collaborated with Madeleine Parry and worked on international animation project Loop De Loop. She wrote and director animated short Umi, which was nominated for the SASA Awards.

The Hanlon Larsen Screen Fellowship, presented in partnership with Flinders University and Mercury CX, is designed to fund experimental film projects, with Film on Film to screen at the Adelaide Film Festival.

It was established in April by South Australian Film Corporation chairman Peter Hanlon, in honour of his friend and collaborator, the late Flinders University screen production lecturer Cole Larsen. The fund is planned to run for at least five years.

Fifty submissions were assessed by a panel of representatives from Flinders University, the Mercury CX, the Adelaide Film Festival, and a former student of Larsen’s.

The panel said: “We were deeply impressed by the range and quality of projects, making the task of selecting a single project from a field of ambitious, innovative, and inspirational projects, a difficult one. However, Emma’s project was conceptually strong, with an innovative path to execution that we all found compelling. We congratulate Emma and look forward to seeing the results of her work”.

Hanlon said: “I’m honoured to be able to support this Fellowship in recognition of my friend, Cole Larsen. This year, we have the support of the Mercury CX, Flinders University and the Adelaide Film Festival. I’m hoping in years to come we are able to organise even more support from across SA’s screen industry.”

