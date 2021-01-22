Endemol Shine Australia has made a number of promotions as part of a restructure of its executive management team.

The shuffle follows on from Banijay’s recent acquisition of the Endemol Shine Group and Peter Newman stepping into the ESA CEO role after the departure of Mark and Carl Fennessy.

Executive producer Amelia Fisk will take on the position of director of content, Sydney, while MasterChef Australia EP Marty Benson will become director of content, Melbourne.

Current commercial director, Scott Howard, has been upped to chief operating officer, and Jane Macaulay, currently director of production, has been promoted to director of production and post production.

Elliot Spencer, director of development and creative services, has been promoted to the newly-created role of creative director, which will see him also work on the creative architecture of ESA’s programs and branding.

Elliott Spencer, Jane Macaulay and Scott Howard.

Megan Rees, who joined the business last year, remains chief finance officer. finance function in her current role as chief finance officer.

All report to Newman, who said: “These are richly-deserved promotions and I am deeply proud of the incredible executive management team we have at ESA. This restructure ensures our business is well positioned for continued growth while enhancing our ability to deliver world class content to our broadcast partners.”