Australian Survivor will remain in Queensland for its seventh season, which will be filmed at Charters Towers.

Set to screen across Network 10 platforms later this year, the next iteration of the franchise has received a $3.9 million grant from the Federal Government’s Location Incentive scheme, with the expectation it inject more than $29 million into regional Australia.

It comes production company Endemol Shine Australia moved the series from Fiji to Cloncurry for the sixth season.

CEO Peter Newman said the company was pleased to bring production back to Queensland.

“Cloncurry provided the game with a visually stunning location, and we know that Charters Towers will provide an equally rich Australian backdrop for the Survivors to battle it out,” he said.

“We look forward to working closely with the local community and crew and supporting the Charters Towers economy throughout a successful production period.”

ViacomCBS chief content officer and EVP ANZ Beverley McGarvey said the North Queensland terrain was well suited to the rigours of the series.

“After such a sensational season of Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn, we are thrilled to be back in Queensland once again for season seven, this time at Charters Towers,” she said.

“The North Queensland outback presents many physical challenges for our castaways due to the uniquely beautiful but harsh and challenging environment, so expect to see these contestants pushed to their limits.”

The Federal Government has so far distributed more than $250 million under the Location Incentive to attract 26 international productions to Australia.

Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, Paul Fletcher said the latest production would provide work for 250 Australian crew in regional Queensland.

“Australia’s amazing landscapes are once again being showcased to the world on Australian Survivor, stimulating tourism in Charters Towers and creating work for around 250 local businesses,” he said.