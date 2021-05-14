Entries have opened for this year’s AACTA Awards, which will feature a range of new comedy awards.

Best Stand Up Comedy Special and Best Narrative Comedy Series will be added to the mix for the 2021, while the Best Comedy Performer category will be expanded to include eight nominees.

AACTA has also split the Best Short Form Drama or Comedy Award so that there are respective prizes for both comedy and drama.

Entries for the short form and online categories close on August 2, as do the entries for Television.

Of the other categories, film closes on July 1, documentary closes on June 11, and VFX closes on September 3.

Last year’s AACTA Awards were “re-imagined” to meet COVID-19 restrictions, with an Industry Luncheon held online ahead of an in-person ceremony that was split across two sittings.

Highlights from the ceremony then screened on Seven two days later.

In a statement, AACTA says it was looking forward to celebrating the industry’s finest works at this year’s awards as it had “an encouraging resurgence” from the pandemic.

More detail on voting is coming soon, along with broader programs and event dates.

Find out more on how to enter here.