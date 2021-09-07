Epic Films’ First Day has once again been recognised on the global stage, this time among the nominees for the International Emmy Kids Awards.

The series will compete in the Live Action category of the awards, which feature nominees from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, France, Jordan, the Netherlands, the Philippines, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

It comes after wins for the series at the Rockie Awards, Rose d’Or Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, and the Australian Teachers of Media Awards, as well as two AACTA Award nominations.

There has also been a raft of international sales for First Day, which has been picked up by Hulu for the US, CBBC in the UK, as well other territories including France, Japan, Canada, Brazil, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Taiwan, Israel, New Zealand, Ireland, and South Africa.

Created by Julie Kalceff, the series follows Hannah Bradford (Evie Macdonald), a transgender girl about to start her first year of high school. Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school, but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.

First Day was originally commissioned by the ABC where it aired in March 2020, and is produced by Kirsty Stark and Kate Croser for Epic Films in association with Kojo Entertainment.

Kalceff told IF the Emmy nomination was “an incredible honour”.

“It’s a testament to our cast and crew, to the work of producers Kirsty Stark, Kate Croser, and Kate Butler, and to our prodigiously talented lead actor, Evie Macdonald,” she said.

“We hope this type of recognition makes more people aware of the series, particularly transgender children and their families.”

The drama is set to return for a four-part second season, which will follow Hannah in her second year at Hillview High as she sets out to change the culture at the school.

Writer/director Kalceff is again working the series, with Stark producing with Butler. They are joined by writers Eloise Brook and Martine Delaney.

The International Emmy Kids Awards will be presented on October 12.