Epic Films’ ‘First Day’ sells to Hulu for the US

Hulu has taken the US rights to Epic Films’ children’s drama First Day, with the series set to stream September 3.

The sale, brokered by the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF), follows deals with the BBC for the UK, as well as YLE (Finland), NRK (Norway), SVT (Sweden) and MOMOKIDS (Taiwan).

Created by writer/director Julie Kalceff and originally commissioned by the ABC, the 4 x 30 drama stars young transgender actor Evie Macdonald as Hannah Bradford, who is about to start her first year of high school. As a transgender girl, Hannah not only has to navigate the challenges that come with starting a new school but find the courage to live as her most authentic self.

The series was produced by Kirsty Stark and Kate Croser for Epic Films in association with Kojo Entertainment, with investment from Screen Australia in association with the South Australian Film Corporation, the ABC and ACTF.

The original short film, on which the series is based, won the Diversify TV Excellence Award for Kids’ Programming at MIPCOM 2018, the Gender Equity Prize at the prestigious Prix Jeunesse International in 2018 and Best Screenplay as well as the Audience Award at the 2018 Mardi Gras Film Festival in Sydney.

ACTF executive producer and head of production Bernadette O’Mahony said: “We are delighted that Hulu have embraced First Day, and that children and families across the US will get to see this important and entertaining series, as well as get to see Evie’s fantastic performance as Hannah.”

