Finalists announced for 2020 Equity Ensemble Awards

The finalists for the Equity Ensemble Awards for Australian dramas, comedies and miniseries that aired in 2019 have been announced.

The awards honour outstanding performances by Australian small screen ensembles and recognise the truly collaborative process that leads to captivating viewing and powerful storytelling.

“Since 2011 these awards have been a celebration of local talent and local stories and a reminder of what’s at stake if we don’t vigorously defend Australian content on our screens,” according to Equity.

Drama: The Heights S1 (ABC TV), Diary of an Uber Driver S1 (ABC TV), Five Bedrooms S1 (Network 10), Bloom S1 (Stan).

Comedy: Get Krack!n S2 (ABC TV), The Letdown S2 (ABC TV), The Family Law S3 (SBS).

Miniseries: Miss Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries (Network Seven), The Hunting (SBS), Lambs of God (Foxtel).

The winners will be selected by the MEAA’s National Performers’ Committee and honoured at an awards ceremony later this year.

The Equity Ensemble Awards are supported by Media Super and ABC TV.

