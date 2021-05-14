In three-part ABC series Finding The Archibald, art lover and actor Rachel Griffiths goes on a cultural and reflective romp through Australia’s most coveted and controversial arts prize.

Starting June 15 8.30pm on ABC and ABC iview, the Mint Pictures series is a deep dive into the 100-year history of the Archibald Prize.

Finding The Archibald also follows curator Natalie Wilson from the Art Gallery of NSW on her pursuit to curate an ambitious exhibition that celebrates 100 years of Australia’s oldest and most-loved portrait award.

Rachel’s journey into Archibald history becomes a personal mission, as she attempts to find one portrait that encapsulates the changing face of Australia over the last century.

Along the way Griffiths catches up with Archibald artists such as Ben Quilty, Natasha Bieniek, Vincent Namatjira, Abdul Abdullah, Wendy Sharpe and Vincent Fantauzzo and subjects including Asher Keddie, Wendy Whiteley, Deng Adut, John Howard and Penelope Seidler.

Series director is Ariel White and series producer Dan Goldberg, with executive producers Adam Kay and Griffiths.

Screen Australia and the ABC provided principal production investment.