The Aussie director of Quincy Al Hicks and Sundance Film Festival programmer Ania Trzebiatowska are among the early guests announced for AIDC and Screenworks’ Regionality event in June.

Also announced today were Hot Docs forum programmer Dorota Lech and PBS director of programming and development Erin O’Flaherty.

From Australia, guests include the ABC’s factual manager Julie Hanna and documentary manager Stephen Oliver, and Screen NSW screen investment manager Andrea Ulbrick.

Announced in March, Regionality is a new one-day industry program for regional documentary practitioners, and will be held June 25 at Lennox Head conference centre.

The event will include a pitching event, sessions, networking and one-on-one meetings.

The Regionality Pitch, open to regionally-based NSW practitioners with a market ready factual or documentary project, will see up to four teams selected. Each will be provided with international training, mentorship, and trailer editing, before pitching to key local and international decision makers live.

Post-pitch meetings between interested decision makers and pitching teams will also be facilitated by AIDC.

Tickets are on sale now with the full line-up expected soon. Applications for the Regionality Pitch close May 14.