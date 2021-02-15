ABC comedy Fisk, created, written, directed by and starring Kitty Flanagan, follows Helen Tudor-Fisk, a corporate contract lawyer forced to take a job at a shabby suburban law firm specialising in wills and probate.

Helen (Flanagan) is not good with people. When her personal and professional lives implode spectacularly in Sydney, Helen runs home to Melbourne and takes a job at the suburban Gruber & Gruber. Helen is brought in to replace Roz Gruber (Julia Zemiro), a recently-suspended solicitor who has temporarily appointed herself the office manager. No longer allowed to sit in with clients, Roz now has nothing else to do but get all up in Helen’s business.

Ray Gruber (Sheargold), Roz’s brother, hires Helen in a fit of laziness but also because Helen is a ‘mature lady’ which has proven to be the preferred option for clients who are grieving. Unfortunately, Helen is not that kind of mature lady.

Joining the key cast of Flanagan, Zemiro, Sheargold, Aaron Chen, John Gaden and Glenn Butcher are Alison Whyte, Glenn Robbins, Debra Lawrance, Denise Scott, Sam Pang, Georgina Naidu, Bert La Bonte, Ed Kavalee, Collette Mann, Dave O’Neil and Marg Downey.

Producer Vincent Sheehan co-created the series with Flanagan, with Tom Peterson co-directing and Penny Flanagan co-writing.

A Porchlight Films production, Fisk airs on the ABC March 17, 9pm.