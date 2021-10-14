Kylie Bracknell’s Fist of Fury Noongar Daa sees Bruce Lee’s 1972 kung fu classic, Fist of Fury, re-voiced into Noongar language, with cast including Clint Bracknell and Shontae Farmer.

Set in Shanghai in 1910, Fist of Fury stars Lee as Chen Zhen, a loyal student out for

vengeance against racist bullies. It is among the key films that propelled Lee to global stardom.

Fist of Fury Noongar sees the classic adapted into a new form, and marks the first feature film in history to be re-voiced in an Australian First Nations language.

Fist of Fury Noongar Daa premiered at the Perth Festival in 2021, and will play Sydney Film Festival.