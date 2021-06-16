Australian projects put in a strong showing at this year’s Rockie Awards, taking home four wins from six nominations.

Blackfella Films’ Filthy Rich & Homeless (Docuseries), Northern Pictures’ Love on the Spectrum (Lifestyle), Ludo Studio’s Bluey (Animation: Preschool (0-4)), and Epic Films’ First Day (Live Action: Children (0-10)) all took home prizes against international competition.

The ceremony was streamed overnight on the Banff World Media Festival YouTube channel with the winners chosen by an international jury of 150 industry professionals.

First Day premiered on the ABC last March and follows the journey of transgender student Hannah (portrayed by transgender actress Evie Macdonald) as she adjusts to high school life.

The drama has since picked up a number of awards, winning the 2020 Rose d’Or for Children and Youth and the 2021 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Kids and Family Programming.

Writer/director Julie Kalceff told IF she was “thrilled” with the result.

“This is testament to how hard the whole cast and crew worked on the series.

“It’s great to see the show continue to resonate with audiences around the world.”

Bluey, the most popular series of all time on ABC iview, adds yet another accolade to its collection. The series, about a family of Blue Heelers, has picked up a host of honours since its 2018 premiere, including an Emmy as well as two AACTAs and a Logie.

Docuseries Love on the Spectrum explores the lives of people on the autism spectrum as they attempt to find love. The finale of the second season aired on ABC last week and the show has been picked up globally by Netflix.

Filthy Rich and Homeless is a reality docuseries in which high-profile Australians simulate the homeless experience, living on the street for 10 days. The show has run for three seasons on SBS with the most recent releasing in June 2020.

Missing out on awards were fellow Australian nominees Flying Bark Productions’ 100% Wolf (Animation: Youth 11-17) and In Films’ Revelation (Social Issues and Current Affairs).

Season two of First Day begins production next month.

View the full list of winners and nominees here,