James Vaughan’s feature debut Friends & Strangers is a satire that explores the drift of 20-something life.

Ray, a self-absorbed Sydney videographer, is set to film a fancy wedding at a waterside McMansion, but doesn’t quite have things under control. Alice is driving from Brisbane, and invites him on a flirtatious camping trip that turns fraught. Later, finally at the ostentatious villa, Ray clashes with the father of the bride, a garrulous art collector.

Friends & Strangers, produced by Rebecca Lamond and Lucy Rennick, was the first ever Australian title selected for IFFR’s Tiger Competition. It will premiere locally at the Melbourne International Film Festival.