ABC’s The Newsreader has collected a further six AACTA Award nominations, taking its total to 16, with the academy unveiling the technical craft nominees today.

Nitram now leads in film after picking up another seven nominations, taking its total to 14. High Ground gathered three further nods, taking its tally to 11, tying it with The Dry, which gained another five today.

This year’s Industry Awards will again be virtual, broadcast online on AACTA TV as part of the 2021 ScreenFest Program, as well as BINGE and Foxtel Arena, December 6. The ceremony will then be held two days later at the Sydney Opera House.

This year, key film prizes as best supporting actor and actress in a film, as well as best original and adapted screenplays, will be presented during the industry awards, rather than the main ceremony as has been the case in previous years. Other key TV prizes will also be presented during the industry awards, including best children’s program, best children’s comedy series, and best direction in a drama or comedy.

“The AACTA Awards are excited to be able to host the Awards Ceremony this year at the Sydney Opera House, but due to ongoing Covid capacity restrictions, a number of aspects of the program and awards will be virtual in 2021. We look forward to resuming all aspects of the program in person in the future,” said an AACTA spokesperson.

This year’s ceremony will see seven Audience Awards presented in person (last year this was done online and separately to all other awards).

Among those to receive several nominations today is costume designer Cappi Ireland, recognised for her work on New Gold Mountain, Fires and The Dry.

Cinematographer Bonnie Elliott has also garnered three nods, for Fires and documentaries FREEMAN and Step Into Paradise. Germain McMicking has a 40 per cent chance of winning Best Cinematography in Film, double nominated for Mortal Kombat and Nitram, while fellow DOP Dylan River is also nominated twice for A Sunburnt Christmas in TV and series The Beach in documentary.

Composer Cornel Wilczek is up twice for Best Original Score in Television for Clickbait and Fires. Caitlin Yeo is also nominated in the same category for New Gold Mountain, and for documentary Playing With Sharks.

Alice Babidge is nominated for both Best Production Design and Best Costume Design for Nitram.

In sound, Robert MacKenzie is nominated twice with colleagues for films Mortal Kombat and Peter Rabbit 2, and Emma Bortignon twice in television for Clickbait and Fires.

The full list of how the awards will be presented is below, following the nominees.



Nominees announced today:

TELEVISION



Best Cinematography in Television

• A Sunburnt Christmas – Dylan River

• Bump (Episode 1: Sorpresa!) – Garry Phillips

• Clickbait (Episode 6: Simon) – Marden Dean

• Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Bonnie Elliot

• The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Earle Dresner



Best Costume Design in Television

• Dancing With The Stars: All Stars (Episode 6) – Tim Chappel

• Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Cappi Ireland

• Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries (Episode 1: Death By Design) – Penny Dickinson

• New Gold Mountain (Episode 1: Propriety) – Cappi Ireland

• The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Marion Boyce



Best Direction in Non-Fiction Television

• Brazen Hussies – Catherine Dwyer

• Hannah Gadsby – Douglas – Madeleine Parry

• Love on the Spectrum (Episode 4) – Cian O’Clery

• Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb (Episode 1: Getting There) – Stamatia Maroupas

• You Can’t Ask That (Episode 1: Cheaters) – Kirk Docker



Best Editing in Television

• Clickbait (Episode 1: Five Million Hits) – Rodrigo Balart

• Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Mark Atkin

• The Newsreader (Episode 5: No More Lies) – Angie Higgins

• Total Control (Episode 1: Aftermath) – Nicholas Holmes

• Wakefield (Episode 8) – Gabriel Dowrick



Best Production Design in Television

• Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Jo Ford

• Jack Irish (Episode 1) – Carrie Kennedy

• Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries (Episode 1: Death By Design) – Ben Bangay

• New Gold Mountain (Episode 1: Propriety) – Paddy Reardon & Adele Flere

• The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Melinda Doring



Best Original Score in Television

• Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun (Episode 1: Housemates) – Tom Armstrong

• Clickbait (Episode 1: Five Million Hits) – Cornel Wilczek

• Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Cornel Wilczek

• Frayed (Episode 1) – Bryony Marks

• New Gold Mountain (Episode 1: Propriety) – Caitlin Yeo



Best Sound in Television

• Clickbait (Episode 1: Five Million Hits) – Emma Bortignon, Stephen Witherow, Nigel Croyden & John Wilkinson

• Fires (Episode 2: Everything’s Gone) – Emma Bortignon, Paul Pirola & Roger Van Wensveen

• Frayed (Episode 1) – Paul Finlay, Robert Sullivan, James Andrews & Dino Giacomin

• The Newsreader (Episode 1: Three, Two, One…) – Nick Godkin

• Total Control (Episode 1: Aftermath) – Phil Keros, Stuart Waller, Andy Wright & Diego Ruiz



FILM



Best Cinematography in Film

• The Dry – Stefan Duscio

• High Ground – Andrew Commis

• Mortal Kombat – Germain McMicking

• Nitram – Germain McMicking

• Penguin Bloom – Sam Chiplin



Best Costume Design in Film

• The Dry – Cappi Ireland

• High Ground – Erin Roche

• Mortal Kombat – Cappi Ireland

• Nitram – Alice Babidge

• Rams – Tess Schofield



Best Editing in Film

• The Dry – Nick Meyers & Alexandre de Franceschi

• Friends and Strangers – James Vaughan

• High Ground – Jill Bilcock, Karryn de Cinque & Hayley Miro Browne

• Nitram – Nick Fenton

• Peter Rabbit 2 – Matt Villa



Best Original Score in Film

• The Dry – Peter Raeburn

• June Again – Christopher Gordon

• Nitram – Jed Kurzel

• Penguin Bloom – Marcelo Zarvos

• Rams – Antony Partos



Best Production Design in Film

• 2067 – Jacinta Leong

• Mortal Kombat – Naaman Marshall

• Nitram – Alice Babidge

• Penguin Bloom – Annie Beauchamp

• Peter Rabbit 2 – Roger Ford



Best Sound in Film

• Ascendant – Angus Robertson & Peter Purcell

• The Dry – Chris Goodes

• Mortal Kombat – Robert MacKenzie, Steve Burgess & Phil Heywood

• Nitram – Steve Single, Dean Ryan & James Ashton

• Peter Rabbit 2 – Kevin O’Connell, Robert Mackenzie, Andy Wright & Ben Osmo



DOCUMENTARY

Best Cinematography in a Documentary

• After The Night (Episode 1: The End of Innocence) – Jim Frater

• The Beach (Episode 1: Too Mad Too Shy) – Dylan River

• The Bowraville Murders – Nathan Barlow

• FREEMAN – Bonnie Elliott

• Step into Paradise – Bonnie Elliott



Best Editing in a Documentary

• FREEMAN – Daniel Wieckmann

• My Name is Gulpilil – Tania M. Nehme

• Playing With Sharks – Adrian Rostirolla

• Under The Volcano – Karen Johnson

• When the Camera Stopped Rolling – Ray Thomas



Best Original Score in a Documentary

• FREEMAN – James Henry

• Playing With Sharks – Caitlin Yeo

• Step into Paradise – Amanda Brown & Nick Wales

• The Beach (Episode 1: Too Mad Too Shy) – Megan Washington & Kristin Rule

• When the Camera Stopped Rolling – Kyls Burtland



Best Sound in a Documentary

• The Bowraville Murders – Richard Boxhall

• FREEMAN – Byron Scullin

• Life in Colour with David Attenborough (Episode 1: Seeing in Colour) – Wayne Pashley

• My Name is Gulpilil – Tom Heuzenroeder

• When the Camera Stopped Rolling – Sam Petty



OTHER



Best Casting Presented by Casting Networks

• The Dry – Jane Norris

• High Ground – Anousha Zarkesh

• The Newsreader – Nathan Lloyd

• Nitram – Nikki Barrett, Alison Telford & Kate Leonard

• Wakefield – Marianne Jade



Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK

• Australian Gangster – Sheldon Wade

• Mortal Kombat – Nikki Gooley

• Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries – Lynn Wheeler

• New Gold Mountain – Cheryl Williams, Helen Magelaki & Ian Loughnan

• Nitram – Fiona Rees-Jones



Best Visual Effects or Animation

• Jungle Cruise (Rising Sun Pictures)

• Mortal Kombat (Method Studios)

• Mortal Kombat (Rising Sun Pictures)

• Peter Rabbit 2 (Animal Logic Entertainment)

• Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Method Studios)



The awards being presented at the 2021 AACTA Awards Ceremony presented by Foxtel Group in Sydney on December 8 include:

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Entertainment Program

AACTA Award for Best Comedy Performer

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Film

AACTA Award for Best Documentary

AACTA Award for Best Drama Series

AACTA Award for Best Entertainment Program

AACTA Award for Best Factual Entertainment Program

AACTA Award for Best Film

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama presented by Foxtel

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actor in Film

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama presented by Foxtel

AACTA Award for Best Lead Actress in Film

AACTA Award for Best Lifestyle Program

AACTA Award for Best Miniseries or Telefeature

AACTA Award for Best Reality Program

AACTA Award for Best Screenplay in Television

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Byron Kennedy Award

Favourite Australian Actor

Favourite Australian Competition Reality Show

Favourite Australian Digital Comedy Creator

Favourite Australian Entertainment Show

Favourite Australian Film

Favourite Australian TV Drama

Favourite Australian TV Host

Longford Lyell Award

The list of awards being presented at the 2021 AACTA Industry Awards Virtual Ceremony presented by Foxtel Group (broadcast on December 6) include:

AACTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in Film

AACTA Award for Best Casting presented by Casting Networks

AACTA Award for Best Children’s Program

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in a Documentary

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Film

AACTA Award for Best Cinematography in Television

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Film

AACTA Award for Best Costume Design in Television

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Drama or Comedy

AACTA Award for Best Direction in Nonfiction Television

AACTA Award for Best Documentary of Factual Program

AACTA Award for Best Editing in a Documentary

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Film

AACTA Award for Best Editing in Television

AACTA Award for Best Hair and Makeup presented by HASK

AACTA Award for Best Indie Film

AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in a Documentary

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Film

AACTA Award for Best Original Score in Television

AACTA Award for Best Original Screenplay in Film

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Film

AACTA Award for Best Production Design in Television

AACTA Award for Best Short Form Comedy presented by Facebook

AACTA Award for Best Short Form Drama

AACTA Award for Best Short Form Entertainment

AACTA Award for Best Sound in a Documentary

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Film

AACTA Award for Best Sound in Television

AACTA Award for Best Stand-Up Special

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

AACTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film

AACTA Award for Best Visual Effects or Animation