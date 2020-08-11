Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
Search
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
‘Further Back in Time for Dinner’ (Trailer)
11 August, 2020 by
The If Team
‘Further Back in Time for Dinner’ (Photo: Nigel Wright)
Advertisement
.
Read more about:
abc,
abc-tv,
annabel-crabb,
further-back-in-time-for-dinner,
vid2,
warner-bros-international-production,
warner-bros-international-television-production-australia
Related Stories
ABC iView available on PS3
East of Everything 2 starts production
NITV and ABC Children’s jointly commission live-action series ‘Thalu’
ABC TV cameraman wins 2012 Video Photographer of the Year
Richard Finlayson resigns as ABC’s director of television
Most Popular
Vale Aidan Laverty, esteemed factual filmmaker
Aquarius Films ramps up film and TV development slate
Screen NSW to share $1.7 million in slate funding among 18 companies
Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ gets underway in Byron Bay
Essential Media and Entertainment rebrands as EQ Media Group
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe
Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter