The producer behind Pretty Woman is set to provide virtual guidance to Australia’s emerging filmmakers and screenwriters.

Delivered through Screen Canberra, in partnership with Creative Edge, Gary W. Goldstein will deliver an eight-week masterclass designed to help those in the industry take the next step in their careers.

Goldstein’s films have generated over $1 billion dollars worldwide and received multiple Academy Award nominations, People’s Choice Awards, and a Golden Globe.

He has also helped launch the careers of screenwriter J.F. Lawton (Pretty Woman), writer-producer-director Matt Reeves’ (War for the Planet of the Apes), and Allison Burnett (Autumn in NY).

The producer and author said Australian talent held high value internationally.

“I love Australia,” he said.

“In fact, Hollywood loves Australia. Every week it seems, we’re stealing a screenwriter, actor, actress, director or producer and are bringing them to LA because we recognise the extraordinary wealth of Australian talent.

“With my masterclass, I want to give aspiring screenwriters, producers, and filmmakers the tools, tactics, and mindset so they can make it.

“My goal is to help them succeed as a creative professional wherever you are, whatever your dream.”

The masterclass program will coach attendees via weekly 2+ hour sessions, starting on September 26.

Screen Canberra CEO Monica Penders said partnering with Goldstein was a step in the right direction to giving Australian talent what was required to turn a hobby into to a passion.

“The first time we met Gary was when he was a guest lecturer for one of our POD Masterclasses in 2020,” she said.

The response to his class was sensational and we developed a great rapport.

“The more we talked about the industry and the future for Australian talent, it became obvious that bringing Gary to local talent was something that we must do”.

Find out more about Gary W. Goldstein’s 8-Week Master Class and Coaching here.