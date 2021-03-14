Universal Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has today released the official trailer for the Jaws-inspired thriller Great White ahead of the film’s national release later this year.

Directed by Martin Wilson and shot in Queensland, the film sees a blissful tourist trip to a remote atoll turn into a nightmare for five passengers when their seaplane is destroyed in a freak accident and they are trapped on a raft, 100 miles from shore with man eating sharks lurking beneath the surface.

Starring Katrina Bowden, Aaron Jakubenko, Kimie Tsukakoshi, Tim Kano (Neighbours) and Te Kohe Tuhaka, Great White is produced by Thrills and Spills’ Neal Kingston and Michael Robertson and written by Michael Boughen.