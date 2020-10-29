Tanya Phegan.

Tanya Phegan has quit Easy Tiger to join Guesswork Television as head of scripted, overseeing the development and production of its scripted slate.

Part of the Token Group, Guesswork had been looking to hire another creative since Todd Abbott departed in July to take the post of head of comedy at the ABC.

Phegan spent more than three years at Easy Tiger where she was senior development producer. Before that she was head of television at Porchlight Films for three years, where she co-created and co-produced Operation Buffalo for the ABC.

Starting at Guesswork on November 16, she will work with MD Jon Casimir, head of production Frank Bruzzese and GM Heather Pritchard.

Guesswork’s enviable track record includes Rosehaven, Frayed, Get Krack!n, Please Like Me, Nanette, Hard Quiz and The Weekly With Charlie Pickering.

Casimir said: “2020 has been a rewarding year, but more challenging than any of us thought possible. Programs like The Weekly With Charlie Pickering and The Lockdown Comedy Festival for Stan kept us more than busy through the early months of the pandemic.

“I’m thrilled to be ending it on such a positive note, welcoming an exciting new voice to our company. Tanya’s experience and skillset make her the perfect fit for the busy year in front of us.

“With Thinkative, we have The Yearly and Hard Quiz back in the studio any second and we’re resuming location-based production with a couple of scripted comedies set to shoot in summer.”

Phegan said: “Guesswork shows are funny but also smart and full of attention to detail, which have helped them succeed locally and globally.”

Earlier in her career she spent more than in the decade in the UK in various roles for Universal Pictures, BBC Films and DNA Films/Fox Searchlight. Among the projects she helped develop are The Last King Of Scotland, 28 Weeks Later, Dredd, The History Boys, Never Let Me Go, Sunshine, Notes On A Scandal, Far From The Madding Crowd and 360°.