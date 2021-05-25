Head Above Water, an Amazon Original four-part docuseries that follows elite Australian swimmers Ian Thorpe, Bronte Campbell and Kyle Chalmers, as well as former-junior-champion-turned-international-musician, Cody Simpson in the lead up to the games in July.

The series is produced by McAvoy Media, Swimming Australia and in collaboration with Amazon Studios. The executive producer is John McAvoy (Kings Cross ER, Kalgoorlie Cops, and Taronga: Who’s Who In The Zoo, Territory Cops) and director by Gil Marsden (Making Their Mark, The Gymkhana Files).

Head Above Water will launch on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, and select countries with its global release later in 2021.