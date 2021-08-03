CJZ’s Homicide with Ron Iddles goes behind the news headlines on a minute-by-minute journey with one of Australia’s greatest detectives as he searches for truth.

In this series Ron Iddles reveals the untold stories of his most challenging cases. The master detective spent 25 years investigating homicides for Victoria Police. He worked on more than 320 homicide cases and his success rate for solving murders was unprecedented.

Known amongst his colleagues as “The Great Man”, Iddles was renowned for his compassion for the victims’ families and criminals alike. His deft skills and empathy in the police interview room persuaded many a suspect to confess their crimes.

In each one-hour episode, Iddles tells the intriguing story of one of his trickiest cases. The eight-year mystery of a missing teenager, the cocky armed robber who gunned down an innocent man, a femme fatale who lured lovers into a tangled web of murder, the charitable mum who vanished without a trace. Iddles also seeks out fresh evidence for two unsolved homicides in the hope of shedding new light on the cases and providing much-needed answers for heartbroken families.

Andrew Farrell and Paula Bycroft are the executive producers and John Mavety the director.

Homicide with Ron Iddles will premiere on Channel 7 and 7 plus after the Olympics.