Hoodlum Entertainment resumes shooting ‘Harrow’ 3

‘Harrow.’

Filming of the third season of Hoodlum Entertainment/the ABC’s Harrow resumed on Monday in Brisbane and South-East Queensland after star Ioan Gruffudd came out of quarantine.

Advertisement

Production of the 10-part series was shut down in March due to COVID-19 with just seven days to go. Gruffudd returned to Los Angeles so producers Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield had to obtain permission from Border Force to bring him back.

Scripted by co-creators Stephen M. Irwin and Leigh McGrath and Michaeley O’Brien, the Screen Queensland-backed show follows Gruffudd’s forensic pathologist Doctor Daniel Harrow as he investigates the death of a young man who claimed to be his son and gets entangled in a dangerous criminal underworld.

Faustina Agolley, who guest starred in the second series, plays Edwina Gharam, Harrow’s new assistant, joining Jolene Anderson (Dr Grace Molyneux), Damien Garvey (Detective Sergeant Bryan Nichols), Darren Gilshenan (Lyle Fairley), Ella Newton (Fern Harrow) and Hunter Page-Lochard (Callan Prowd).

The Welsh-born actor made his directing debut on this series, alongside Tony Tilse, Grant Brown, Catherine Millar, Mairi Cameron and Peter Andrikidis.

Hulu bought the US rights in a life-of-series deal with Disney Media Distribution. In the UK the series screens on UKTV’s Alibi Channel.

.