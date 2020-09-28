Hoyts Cinemas hires Peter Cody

Peter Cody.

Former Event Cinemas and Greater Union Cinemas head of film/programming Peter Cody has joined Hoyts Cinemas.

Advertisement

Cody is serving as general manager – programming and content – while Michelle Gator is on maternity leave.

“These are tough times for exhibition and distribution at the moment but I’m pleased to be back in the industry working with such an iconic company as Hoyts,” Cody tells IF.

Cody joined Greater Union Cinemas as national film buying and programming manager in 1995. He was promoted to general manager – film – at Event Cinemas in 2010 and three years later became general manager – film and entertainment content – for Australia and New Zealand.

Since leaving Event Cinemas in October 2017 he has been working as an industry consultant.

.