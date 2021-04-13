Humdrum Comedy’s Metro Sexual is set to be given a makeover, with filming on an expanded season to commence in Melbourne during June.

After premiering as an 8 x 10-minute series on 9Go! in 2019, and Canada’s OUTtv in 2020, the LGBTI sitcom will be broadened to comprise 6 x 30 minutes episodes for its second outing.

Shot in a mockumentary style, the series follows the lives of doctors Stephanie Huddleston (Geraldine Hickey) and Langdon Marsh (Riley Nottingham), who work at Metropolitan Sexual Health.

The upcoming storyline has the pair navigate an outbreak of sexually transmitted infections in Melbourne, forcing them to do whatever they can to get the crisis under control, while also juggling friendships, relationships with colleagues, and their love lives.

The cast also includes Ryan Shelton, Shabana Azeez, Urvi Majumdar, and Rebecca Massey, with more announcements soon.

Metro Sexual season 2 is a Humdrum Comedy and Nottingham Pictures production being jointly released with Nine Network and OUTtv.

Nottingham produces the series alongside Darren McFarlane, with Rachel Forbes line producing, and Julia Adams executive producing.

lt was co-created, written, and directed by Henry Boffin and co-created, written, and edited by Nicholas Kraak, both partners in Humdrum Comedy with co-creator and star Nottingham.

The project is being financed with support from Yarraville Club, Jimmy Brings, Moments Condoms and Thorne Harbour Health.

9GO! has the exclusive Australian premiere rights, while OUTtv is taking exclusive rights in Canada, South Africa, and New Zealand, and non-exclusively in the US, UK, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland. Both networks continue to play season 1 alongside Crackle in the US.

Nottingham, who both stars in the show and is a partner in Humdrum Comedy, said they “couldn’t be more thrilled” to expand the world of Metro Sexual into a half-hour sitcom.

“During the times we all find ourselves in, we hope Metro Sexual can be an uplifting and heartfelt comedy experience for everyone,” he said.

Hickey also expressed her excitement at being back for a second series.

“Last season I learnt how to use a Duckbill Speculum so I can’t wait to see what’s in store for season two.”

Filming on Metro Sexual season 2 will begin in June.