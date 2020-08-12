Humdrum Comedy’s ‘Metro Sexual’ sells to US and Canada

‘Metro Sexual’.

Humdrum Comedy’s LGBTIQ mockumentary series Metro Sexual has sold to US streaming service Crackle and Canada’s OUTtv, to premiere September 1.

Advertisement

The 8 x 10-minute sitcom, which originally aired locally on 9Go! and 9Now, follows the lives of doctors Stephanie Huddleston (Geraldine Hickey) and Langdon Marsh (Riley Nottingham), who work at Metropolitan Sexual Health and whose different approaches to patient care mean they’re always butting heads.

Faced with government cuts to their clinic, the duo must put aside their differences and do whatever it takes to get more patients through door, facing a crabs out break in a retirement village, a Bikie gang leader who needs his prostate checked and more.

Metro Sexual was co-created, written and directed by Henry Boffin and co-created, written and edited by Nicholas Kraak, both partners in Humdrum Comedy with co-creator and star Nottingham.

It is the largest series so far for the Brisbane and Melbourne-based company, whose other screen productions include We are Darren and Riley and Hitstroke FM. Screen Australia was the main investor, in association with Film Victoria and support from Screen Queensland, Yarraville Club, Skyn and Knobby Underwear.

A free AVOD platform, Crackle is part of Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, while OutTV is Canada’s only LGBTQ+ network. In Canada, the series will be available on streaming platform OUTtvGo and OUTtv’s Apple TV from September 1, followed by Prime Channels.

The deal was negotiated by Screen Media Ventures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, and the supplier of original content for Crackle Plus.

Nottingham said: “I am thrilled we are able to bring Metro Sexual to an American and Canadian audience and have found our home with Crackle and OUTtv. It’s such a hoot to play in the wild world of sexual health and hopefully Steph, Langdon and their crazy clinic can bring some much-needed laughter to the world.”

Crackle Plus president Philippe Guelton said: “We are proud to bring Metro Sexual to Crackle. This groundbreaking comedy is the rare combination of relevant and irreverent, examining a serious topic in a hilarious way.”

OUTtv CEO Brad Danks said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Metro Sexual to our fall line-up on OUTtv.

“The show has received a great reception in its home country of Australia, especially for its all LGBTQ+ lead cast. The show is a perfect fit for our network – it’s a hilarious queer mockumentary series.”

.