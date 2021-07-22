Matthew Walker’s I’m Wanita is the story of a chaotic, flamboyant force of nature – Wanita Bahtiyar – and her lifelong odyssey to realise her childhood dream; sometimes at the cost of those dearest to her.

Bahtiyar grew up on Yorta Yorta country, listening to Loretta Lynn and Hank Williams and dreaming of singing at the Grand Ole Opry. Her first stop on the road to greatness was Australia’s country-music capital, Tamworth. That was 25 years ago. To this day, Wanita’s raucous, retro honky-tonk style remains underappreciated in the country-music scene. Now, she has one last chance to record an album at the genre’s holy sites in Memphis, New Orleans and Nashville. But will Wanita’s demons travel with her?

I’m Wanita is produced by Carolina Sorensen and Clare Lewis through their People Productions banner, in association with Tait Brady’s Acme Film Company.

The documentary made its world premiere in May at Canada’s HotDocs, and will debut locally at the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) on August 7.

Label Distribution will release I’m Wanita in cinemas nationally September 23.