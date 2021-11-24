Short films Two Sands and In Australia have snared the lion’s share of nominations for the WA Screen Culture Awards, recognised across both the innovation and outstanding achievement award categories.

Now in its second year, the WASCAs are presented and produced by the Revelation Perth International Film Festival, in collaboration with the WA screen industry, to recognise new, established, and emerging screen practitioners across a variety of disciplines.

Of this year’s nominees, Poppy van Oorde-Grainger’s Two Sands is the most represented with eight nods, while Miley Tunnecliffe’s In Australia has seven.

There is also good news for Rush Films, with Gracie Otto’s Under the Volcano, Frances Elliott and Samantha Marlow’s Girl Like You, and Jacqueline Pelczar’s Sparkles all scoring multiple nominations.

Revelation Film Festival director Richard Sowada said he couldn’t wait to reveal the deliberations of the 36 screen professionals that make up the jury for the awards.

“Like the screen artists who’ve shared their work with our jury of national and international screen professionals, the WASCAs goes right out on a limb to highlight the convergence of forms and build bridges between them,” he said.

“It’s an honour for us, our partners and our jury to participate in this platform that acknowledges and rewards achievement and innovation in the local screen industry, and we’re very proud to be associated in some small way with the creative lives of each and every one of them.”

The 2021 WASCAs will be held on Sunday, December 5 at Luna Cinemas Leederville. Find out more information about ticketing here.

Innovation Awards

Narrative Feature Film with budget under $1m

Edward and Isabella

Good For Nothing Blues

Feature Documentary/Non-Fiction

Girl Like you

Jaimen Hudson: From Sky to Sea

The Truth About Anxiety

Under the Volcano

Short Film/Animation

Abiogenisis

In Australia

These Walls

Two Sands

While(Alive)

Student Film

Linger

Flamingo

Painting By Numbers

Piano

Music Video

Abiogenisis

Break Loose

Hypnotized

Structural

The Wild Geese

Game Design

Dementia Training Australia

Tactical Response

Commercial Content

Austin XR

Dementia Training Australia

Kaboodle Kitchen Visualiser

Karrinyup – WA On Stage

Stop the Coward Punch

Moving Image and Installation Art

Abiogenisis

Alluvium

Leaving LA Exhibit

Structural

The Separation

Virtual Reality, 360° or Augmented Reality

Dementia Training Australia

Fleeting

Reflections of Iwanoff

Virtual Whadjuk

Web Series or Online Content

Hug the Sun

Iggy & Ace

In Their Footprints

Real Life Outback Adventures

Outstanding Achievement Awards

Directing

Abiogenisis – David Vincent Smith

In Australia – Miley Tunnecliffe

Sparkles – Jacqueline Pelczar

Stop The Coward Punch – Martin Wilson

Structural – Renée Webster

Tooly – Karla Hart

Two Sands – Poppy van Oorde-Grainger

Cinematography or Visualisation

Abiogenisis – Lewis Potts and David Vincent Smith

In Australia – Jim Frater

Jaime Hudson – From Sky to Sea; Leighton De Barros

Stop The Coward Punch – Jim Frater

Two Sands – Lewis Potts

Under the Volcano – Hugh Miller

Writing

In Australia – Miley Tunnecliffe

Peanut –Taihra Swaine

Sparkles – Tina Fielding

Tooly – Karla Hart

Two Sands – Poppy van Oorde-Grainger and Kook Manuer

Performance

In Australia – Karin Kowi

Peanut – Joanna Tu

Soul Catcher – Jay Jay Jegathesan

Tent Girl – Emily Rose Brennan

Two Sands – Garang John Deng

Production Design

Evie – Kate Separovich

Fading Numbers

Hold Up – Nina Gee

Itch

Two Sands – Emma Vickery

Editing

In Australia – Caitlan O’Connor

Painting By Numbers – Radheya Jegatheva

Sparkles – Elaine Smith

Two Sands – Dominic Pearce

Sound or Sound Design

Girl Like You – Adrian Vinci and Josh Hogan

Itch

Murder on the Dancefloor – Brad Habib and Shaun Sandosham

Painting By Numbers – Steeve Body

Sparkles – Nicholas Gallagher

Two Sands – Nick McKenzie and Josh Hogan

Original Music

In Australia – Stephen Callan

These Walls

Under The Volcano – Piers Burbrook De Vere