International Emmy® Kids Award for ‘Bluey’

Ludo Studio’s Bluey has won the International Emmy® Kids Award for best preschool program, Ludo’s third Emmy®.

“We’re so proud of (creator) Joe Brumm and the whole gang of beautiful artists at Ludo,” said Ludo Studio’s Daley Pearson.

“They’ve created a beautiful show celebrating one of the most important things: imagination and game play. Bluey’s created a special connection to people around the world and it’s a real privilege to be creating the show under one roof in Brisbane with our friends.

“It’s also been a secret dream of ours to create a bit of an industry in Brisbane that competes with the world. We’ve spent the last few years laying the first bricks down with Screen Australia, Screen Queensland, the ABC and BBC Studios and we’re excited to see what’s next together.”

The Queensland-based studio previously won International Emmy® Awards for #7DaysLater and Doodles.

International Academy president Bruce L. Paisner said: “We decided to keep the winners’ announcement for the same day the awards ceremony would have been held in Cannes.

“And so although we cannot do it on-stage as usual, the International Academy and our partners MIPTV, TV Kids and Ernst & Young join us to congratulate the outstanding teams behind the winning programs.

“These programs entertain, educate and enlighten with the high standard of quality we expect for our children and their communities at large.”

Bluey is the most-watched program in the history of ABC iview, with series one surpassing 241 million program plays since its launch in 2018.

Series 2 is screening on ABC KIDS daily at 8 am or catch up on episodes via the new ABC KIDS app.

Libbie Doherty, ABC head of children’s content, said the award shows that outstanding Australian stories, characters and voices resonate with children the world over. “It’s no accident that these hilarious Aussie heelers are the most popular family in the country, nestling their way into the hearts and homes of people here and overseas,” she said.

Disney has the global rights to the show co-funded by Screen Australia and Screen Queensland outside of Australia, NZ and China and it airs on Disney+.

Kids: Preschool

Bluey

Ludo Studios / ABC Australia / BBC Studios / Screen Australia / Screen Queensland

Australia

This look at modern family life celebrates how imaginative play helps shape healthy children. Australian blue heeler puppy Bluey has a boundless imagination and loves to turn daily life into playful adventures. She and her little sister Bingo throw themselves into exploring their world, using gameplay to conquer their fears and try out adult roles. And they like nothing more than pulling their parents – particularly Dad – into their fun and games.

Kids: Series

De Regels van Floor

(Floor Rules)

NL Film & TV / VPRO

Netherlands

In Floor Rules (based on the book series by Marjon Hoffman) we follow the life of Floor, a stubborn girl with an original outlook on life. Floor believes that children, just like adults, should be able to come up with rules as well, and that’s just what she does.

Kids: TV Movie/Mini-Series

Jacqueline Wilson’s Katy

BBC Children’s In-House Productions / CBBC

United Kingdom

Katy, like many young people, has a very lively imagination, inventing fantasy friends and secret adventure gardens for herself and as a place to tell stories to her younger siblings. Her life turns irreversibly when she falls from a tree and ends up with a permanent disability.

Kids: Animation

Zog

Magic Light Pictures

United Kingdom

Zog is the story of a keen young dragon who wants to learn how to fly, roar, and breathe fire in his first years at Dragon School. He’s desperate to impress his teacher and win a golden star, but he’s accident prone and each year he has to be helped by a kind young girl who patches up his bumps and bruises. A half-hour family film based on the picture book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.



Kids: Digital

Lik Meg

(Like Me)

NRK Super

Norway

Like Me is a web drama series that combines elements of social media, instant messages and live action drama to tell a realistic story about exclusion and bullying. This program is presented with daily posts, in real time on the same website. The viewers can comment on the story as it unfolds. Several years of target group research have laid the framework for the writer’s story about Oda, who slowly but surely gets betrayed by her best friend Arin. The story unfolds from two wildly different, but equally valid, perspectives. The viewers can put themselves in the shoes of both Oda and Arin. The audience can “take over” the two main characters’ cell phones. When Oda receives a Snapchat message, the viewer reads it on their phone. It’s almost as if the message was for the viewers. Our intention is to make young girls reflect on their actions and help them realize that they are not alone.

Kids: Factual

Nosso Sangue, Nosso Corpo

Fox Lab Brazil / Your Mama

Brazil

The documentary follows the lives of 5 young girls from across the globe and focuses on how they deal with the dilemmas of growing up and their periods. Mixing reality and fiction, the film exposes how this generation is fighting the myths, taboos and stigmas of the female body.

Kids: Non-Scripted Entertainment

Nachtraven

(Nighthawks)

De Mensen / Ketnet (VRT)

Belgium

In Nighthawks, no one is afraid of the dark, but everyone wants to turn on the lights. Six children, in teams of two, get the opportunity to spend the night playing games. A mysterious character, the Nighthawk, lifts them from their beds and takes them on an adventure they will not forget. In a dark labyrinth of puzzles, the teams look for solutions with torches, backlights and lasers. Which team is faster? Which team is fearless? Who is the brightest of the bunch and who goes out like a light? For the winning team, the adventure continues, because only they get to spend the rest of the night at the desolate location. They are the Nighthawks of the week.

.