Dutch aggregation services provider ODMedia has opened an Australian office, headed by former Universal exec Jason Behan.

Behan brings more than 20 years of media experience to the role, having served as acquisitions vice president for Universal Pictures Australia before founding Summer Star Creative last year to provide development, management, and distribution services.

Prior to his role at Universal, he managed local acquisitions for Beyond Rights for its international and home entertainment divisions and spent years acquiring and releasing content to the Australian market.

The announcement of the Sydney location is part of a growing roster of international branches for ODMedia, which has also expanded into the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Poland, Benelux, South Africa, Scandinavia, and the MENA region.

CEO Sjef Pijnenburg said the company was pleased to add another country to its global presence.

“We see a lot of growth opportunities in Australia, with Jason leading the charge we believe we can achieve a lot,” he said.

“We look forward to an exciting new year.”

Established in 2004 by Pijnenburg, ODMedia has partnerships with all the global OTT platforms and has been awarded ‘preferred partner’ status by iTunes and is a Netflix Preferred Fulfilment Partner.

The company acts as an aggregator for the major platforms, providing digital-rights management, monetisation, target audience development, and cross-promotion. It also manages linear and non-linear channel playout for TVOD/EST, SVOD, SVOD Channels, AVOD, and FAST Channels.