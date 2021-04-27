Kit Connor and newcomer Joe Locke will star opposite each other in See-Saw Films’ coming-of-age Netflix series Heartstopper, with filming currently underway in the UK.

Created and written by Alice Oseman from her literary series of the same name, the story follows the relationship of Charlie and Nick who, after meeting at all-boys school, become friends, and quickly discover a romance is blossoming between them.

Along the way they realise there is a strong community of allies and friends around them, helping them to access their authentic selves, but also teaching them there is no ‘right way’ to come out.

Connor (Rocketman) will play Nick Nelson, a popular year 11 student with a gentle demeanour who befriends Charlie Spring, played by Locke, a highly strung, openly gay over-thinker in the year below.

The cast also includes Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, and Rhea Norwood.

Euros Lyn (Sherlock) is directing the 8 x 30min series, which is being produced by Zorana Piggott. See-Saw’s Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman are executive producing, alongside Euros Lyn, Jamie Laurenson, and Hakan Kousetta.

Walters described the series as a “celebration of young queer love in all its forms“.

“Getting to work with Alice, Euros, and actors as talented as Kit and Joe on Heartstopper is a dream come true,” he said.

“They both have such passion and consideration for the story and it feels like we are creating something very special.”

Shooting will be completed during the UK summer.