Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie join Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’

Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jojo Rabbit’s Thomasin McKenzie have been added to the cast of Jane Campion’s Netflix-commissioned The Power of the Dog.

Adapted by Campion from the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, the revenge Western will star Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons as brothers Phil and George Burbank, who own the biggest ranch in the Montana valley.

When George (Plemons) secretly marries local widow Rose (Kirsten Dunst), a shocked and angry Phil wages a relentless war to destroy her, using her effeminate son Peter as a pawn.

Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll and Adam Beach.

Smit-McPhee, whose recent credits include X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name, will next be seen in Seth Larney’s sci-fi thriller 2067, distributed by Umbrella Entertainment.

See-Saw Films’ Emile Sherman and Iain Canning are producing with Roger Frappier of Max Films, Campion and Brightstar’s Tanya Seghatchian.

Netflix, which picked up worldwide rights excluding the UK at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, will release the film in 2021 in cinemas and on its platform.

Transmission Films will release in Australia and New Zealand.

