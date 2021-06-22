ACMI director of film programs Kristy Matheson will depart the institution to take up a new role as the creative director of Scotland’s Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), following a global search.

The CMI incorporates Scotland’s leading independent cinema, Filmhouse, the Edinburgh International Film Festival, and Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen.

In her new position, Matheson will be responsible for developing and driving the creative vision and strategy for the whole of the CMI, including its curated screenings programs, and audience development, community engagement, learning, talent and industry development programs.

Matheson has worked for ACMI since 2009. During her time at the museum, she helped to establish a collaborative programming partnership with Sydney Film Festival, the National Film & Sound Archive (NFSA) and QAGOMA to deliver large scale retrospective programming, including the recent blockbuster season, Love & Neon: The Cinema of Wong Kar Wai.

She also led the development and launch of ACMI’s VOD service Cinema 3, and established ACMI as the co-publisher of new book series The Decadent Editions, which looks back at 10 films of the 2000s.

Prior to working at ACMI, Matheson worked in independent film distribution and for both the Brisbane International Film Festival and Sydney Film Festival. She is a regular reviewer on ABC Radio, a member of Screen Australia’s Gender Matters Taskforce, and a recipient of the Natalie Miller Fellowship.



“In my role at ACMI, I’ve had the enormous privilege to work in a multi-disciplinary

museum that puts curiosity, collaboration, and audiences at the centre of everything it

does. This ethos has informed my approach to programming and after being part of the enormously successful relaunch of ACMI, I’m excited to take this energy and learnings into this new opportunity,” Matheson says.

“Across their rich histories, the Edinburgh International Film Festival and Filmhouse Cinemas have ignited the filmic passions of generations of movie lovers. I’m looking forward to working with the team at CMI alongside storytellers and industry colleagues from the production, distribution, and exhibition sectors to create a dynamic program that inspires and warmly welcomes audiences.”

Matheson will join CMI following the delivery of Edinburgh International Film Festival in August, and will lead the vision for the festival’s 75th anniversary edition in 2022.

Ken Hay, CEO of CMI, said: “We are delighted to announce Kristy Matheson as our new creative director. Kristy has an exceptional track record working across the film sector, and will bring a fresh creative vision to Edinburgh International Film Festival and the year-round work of Filmhouse and Belmont Filmhouse. We can’t wait to welcome her to Edinburgh later in the summer.”

Reflecting on Matheson’s departure, ACMI director and CEO Katrina Sedgwick said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Kristy and thank her for her wonderful contribution to

ACMI. Her passion for, knowledge of, and dedication to film are incomparable. Under her leadership our film programs have expanded in breadth, accessibility and vibrancy. We know she will achieve great things in Scotland!”

ACMI will look to fill Matheson’s role over the next few months.