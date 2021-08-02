Ivan Sen’s latest feature Loveland, starring Ryan Kwanten, Jillian Nguyen and Hugo Weaving, will land in cinemas October 28 via Dark Matter Distribution.

In a futuristic Hong Kong, assassin Jack (Kwanten), crosses paths with a nightclub singer, April (Nguyen). As Jack becomes increasingly drawn to April his body mysteriously deteriorates. Jack tracks down reclusive life extension scientist Doctor Bergman (Weaving), in a search for answers. Doctor Bergman unearths Jack’s long buried secret and is forced to confront his own murky past. As the net that connects them tightens, Jack and April struggle for love as they face their past in a loveless world that is on the cusp of immortality and extinction.

Loveland is produced by Bunya Productions’ David Jowsey, Greer Simpkin, Angela Littlejohn and Ivan Sen, who is also the film’s DOP, editor and composer.