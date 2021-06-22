The natural delights of Far North Queensland are the focus of a new 8K documentary that has begun production in the Sunshine State.

Designed to be a family co-viewing experience, Luke Wheatley’s Beyond the Reef will showcase the Great Barrier Reef, Daintree Rainforest, Fraser Island, and Whitsunday Islands, while offering insights and stories into the renowned landscapes.

The film is a co-production between the Steve Jaggi Company and In Three Production, with Beckie Adams (The 48 Hour Destination), Steve Jaggi and Spencer McLaren producing, and Kylie Pascoe and Kelly Son Hing co-producing.

Brisbane post-production facility Serve Chilled has been enlisted to deliver the film in Dolby Vision HDR with an accompanying Dolby Atmos soundtrack, after DOP Simon Christidis captures the region in large format 8K.

Wheatley said he was “hugely excited” to be partnering with Jaggi and the rest of the production team on the project.

“I am passionate about travel and I can’t wait to show the world what we have on our doorstep here in Queensland,” he said.

“To be working with Simon Christidis again and upping the ante from a production point of view with large format filming is just fantastic.”

The documentary is the latest in a series of FNQ productions for the Steve Jaggi Company, following the Netflix/Network 10 series Dive Club and features This Little Love Of Mine and Kidnapped.

Jaggi said the region was a “very special place”.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Luke and his team on this exciting project, which aims to capture high-quality vision of the precious reef and share these iconic Queensland landscapes with family audiences around the globe.

“I’m also excited by the possibilities opened up by technology, filming specifically for large format and working with a world-class post-production team to deliver a visually stunning and engaging film.”