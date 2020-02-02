‘Married at First Sight’ and ‘Bluey’ are the 2019 ratings champs

OzTAM’s consolidated ratings report for 2019 confirms the Nine Network’s Married at First Sight as the most popular non-sports program and the ABC’s Bluey as the most watched time-shifted show.

The figures incorporate consolidated 28-day viewing for all of December, updating the stats reported by the broadcasters.

Endemol Shine Australia’s (ESA’s) Married at First Sight – Finale drew 2.1 million viewers, ahead of Nine’s The Block- Winner Announced (2 million) and ESA’s Lego Masters – Winner Announced (1.8 million).

Seven’s AFL Grand Final and the first match of Nine’s Queensland-NSW state-of-origin were the most watched free-to-air programs.

Underlining the dominance Nine’s relationships show, four episodes figured in the top 20. Network 10’s most viewed show was Warner Bros. Australia’s The Masked Singer – The Final Reveal (1.4 million).

Ludo Studio’s Bluey attracted 572,000 consolidated viewers over 28 days, 257 per cent up on the premiere episode.

Lego Masters – Winner Announced chalked up 1.8 million, up 25 per cent, Nine’s Lion King drew 876,000, up 73 per cent, and ABC/Working Dog’s Utopia had 942,000, up 57 per cent.

The 20 most watched shows on pay TV were all sporting events with the exception of Fox Showcase’s Game of Thrones which had 347,000 viewers.

Paramount Pictures’ Instant Family (Movies Premiere), a comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, was the most time-shifted show on pay TV with 236,000, up 319 per cent, ahead of the HBO miniseries Chernobyl (Fox Showcase) with 160,000, up 2,531 per cent.

Three episodes of ESA’s Gogglebox Australia (LifeStyle Channel) registered in the top 20.

