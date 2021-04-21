Melbourne is the setting for a new psychological revenge drama from director, writer, and producer Matthew Holmes.

Filming has begun in and around the city on The Cost, a tale of vengeance that spirals out of control across a 48-hour period.

The ensemble cast includes Jordan Fraser-Trumble, Damon Hunter, and Kevin Dee, with supporting roles from Joshua Jaeger, Cait Spiker, Sotiris Tzelios, Nicole Pastor , Adam Willson, Nadia Fragnito and Mark Redpath.

Co-written by Gregory Moss, the film is a co-production between Holmes’ Two Tone Pictures and producer Russell Cunningham of RLC Motion Picture Entertainment, who teamed up for the historical drama The Legend of Ben Hall in 2016.

Adam La Rosa of La Rosa Productions is on board as executive producer, along with Rohan Muggleton, Alexander Moss, Ross Angelo, and Joshua Little.

Holmes said the story was designed to explore “the emotional and mental consequences” of carrying out an act of vengeance in the name of justice.

“While revenge is a common theme in movies, it’s mostly presented as a positive thing. When the hero violently dispenses with the villain we clap and cheer with satisfaction,” he said.

“I wanted to make a cinematic experience that goes in the opposite direction.”

The project is being lensed by emerging cinematographer Cable Williams (The Party Bus), with a score by composer Ronnie Minder (The Legend of Ben Hall). Also attached are costume designer Oriana Merullo (2067) and production designer Lufan Chi in her feature film debut.

The Cost has an anticipated release of mid-2022