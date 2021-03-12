Kurt Martin’s Moon Rock for Monday, starring George Pullar, Ashlyn Louden and Aaron Jeffrey will be released theatrically April 22 via Pinnacle Films.

Louden plays Monday, a nine-year old girl home-schooled by her father Bob (Jeffrey) in Sydney. Due to her terminal illness Monday’s only contact with the outside world is her weekly visit to the hospital. Monday’s imagination is captured by the Moon Rock (Uluru) which she believes will heal her and desires to travel to the middle of Australia to find it. By a twist of fate, she becomes caught up in a police chase involving Tyler (Pullar) a street kid with a massive heart. Tyler uses Monday to evade the police, but despite the circumstances they soon form a friendship. They decide to go on the run, road tripping to the Northern Territory to find the Moon Rock.

Produced by Jim Robison, the film also stars Nicholas Hope, David Field, Jessica Napier and Alan Dukes, with Bonnie Ferguson, Clarence Ryan, Rahel Romhn and Karina Banno.