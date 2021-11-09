Morning Wars showrunner, writer and executive producer Kerry Ehrin is the first international guest speaker announced for March’s Screen Forever.

Ehrin will share with delegates to the Screen Producers Australia (SPA) conference her experiences crafting the Emmy Award-winning AppleTV+ series, one of the first TV shows to tackle the #MeToo movement.

The veteran writer and producer, who was also the co-showrunner and co-creator of Bates Motel, will in addition offer insights from throughout her career, which includes time on Boston Public, Friday Night Lights, Parenthood and The Wonder Years.

Registrations open for Screen Forever today, with this year’s event to run to an extended five-day schedule. The first three days, March 28-30, will span an in-person conference on the Gold Coast and a domestic market. The following two days will be a dedicated online international market.

This year will also see an increased number of industry networking events, including the Screen Queensland Welcome BBQ, Netflix Opening Night Drinks, the Screenrights Speed Networking Breakfast, the City of Gold Coast Sunset Cocktail Hour and the Amazon Prime Video Closing Night Gala.

The SPA Awards will be held on the final evening on the in-person conference, March 30.

“We’re so excited to celebrate Screen Forever’s 36th birthday on the Gold Coast. The 2022 conference is shaping up as one of the most engaging to date, with incredibly talented international guests, and an immersive and thought-provoking program,” said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner.

“We have put a lot of energy into curating a program that will see all delegates receive industry insight and take away experiences they would not get anywhere else.”

Registration is now open exclusively for SPA members, with non-member tickets available from tomorrow.