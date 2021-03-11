Integral to the telling of so many legendary screen stories, David Gulpilil, now nearing the end of his life, generously shares his own story in My Name is Gulpilil.

The actor, dancer, singer and painter takes audiences on the journey that is his most extraordinary, culture-clashing life.

From his breakthrough performance in 1971’s Walkabout to today, Gulpilil is known for performances across films such as Storm Boy, Mad Dog Morgan, Crocodile Dundee, The Last Wave, The Tracker, Rabbit Proof Fence, Australia, Charlie’s Country, and Goldstone.

Early in 2017 Gulpilil was diagnosed with lung cancer. His doctors estimated six months, but David being David, was always likely to defy the odds.

Directed by Molly Reynolds, and produced by Gulpilil, Rolf de Heer, Peter Djigirr and Reynolds, My Name is Gulpilil marks the culmination of a 20 year creative collaboration.

A Vertigo Production, My Name is Gulpilil was commissioned by the Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund and the world premiere will be tonight at the Adelaide Festival, ahead of a cinema release later this year via ABCG Film.

Supporters of the film include the South Australian Film Corporation, the ABC and Screen Australia.

The cinematographers are Maxx Corkindale and Miles Rowland, editor Tania M. Nehme, with music and sound design by Tom Heuzenroeder. International sales by Visit Films.