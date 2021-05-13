SBS has appointed Natalie Edgar as channel manager of SBS and SBS Viceland.

Edgar brings more than 20 years of television experience to the position, having worked in public broadcasting and the commercial sector, including stints at BBC Worldwide, Discovery, Turner, and TV1.

As part of her new role, she will oversee programming for SBS and SBS Viceland, leading the development and execution of the program and scheduling strategy for both channels.

Edgar joins SBS from the ABC, where she has been channel manager for ABC TV since 2016. She said she had a long-standing affinity for her new employer.

“As a second-generation Australian, I grew up with SBS in our home,” she said.

“I have seen firsthand how important SBS’s role in connecting all Australians plays out, and I’m so excited for the opportunity to work with such an engaged and exceptional team who champion diversity and inclusion through compelling, inspiring and entertaining content, every day.”

SBS head of network programming Peter Andrews said Edgar would play a key leadership role in SBS’s Television and Online Content Division.

“We’re thrilled to welcome someone of Natalie’s calibre and vast experience to this important role at the heart of our network,” he said.

“Natalie will play a leading role in setting the strategic direction for our SBS and SBS Viceland channels, overseeing the delivery of a truly distinctive content offering that is uniquely SBS.

“We’re excited by her drive for innovation along with her shared passion for SBS’s purpose.”

Edgar commences the role on June 14.