As the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) heads into its 35th year, Natasha Gadd has been promoted by the board to CEO/creative director, succeeding Alice Burgin.

Most recently AIDC’s partnerships and industry development manager, Gadd has more than two decades of experience in the non-fiction sector, working across production, programming and distribution.

In 2005, she co-founded Daybreak Films, and her debut feature documentary, Words From the City was nominated for five AFI Awards. Her other credits include projects such as Murundak: Songs of Freedom and Anatomy: Muscle.

Over her career, she has worked worked as a cinema programs and public programs manager at the ACMI, festival director of the REAL: Life on Film festival and board member of the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA).

At AIDC, Gadd has helped to steer an industry development program that unlocked $1.4 million in project and professional development funding for delegates across a three-year period.

AIDC board co-chairs Kate Pappas and Paul Wiegard said: “Natasha has a clear vision for AIDC – she has the requisite leadership skills, exceptional industry experience across the sector and a deep understanding of the organisation. Most importantly, Natasha is passionate about the nonfiction sector and AIDC’s role as a leader within it. This is an exciting time for documentary and factual storytelling.”

Gadd said: “I’m thrilled to be helming AIDC! I look forward to working with our team, board and industry partners to lead the organisation as we emerge from a challenging time for the nonfiction community to create new initiatives that will strengthen our sector, our storytellers and our stories.



“I’d particularly like to acknowledge the incredible achievements of outgoing CEO/conference director, Alice Burgin, who has grown AIDC into a robust, innovative and industry-leading documentary event.

“I’m committed to creating an AIDC that truly represents the diversity of our documentary and factual sector by creating opportunities that bring these voices to the front to more accurately reflect our diverse lived experiences.

“While we continue to have an eye on the past, AIDC is firmly looking to the future to elevate nonfiction storytelling, develop a more sustainable and thriving sector, and create opportunities for voices and stories yet to be heard.”

Burgin departed AIDC after the conclusion of the most recent conference, taking up a position at Sweetshop & Green as a documentary and factual executive.